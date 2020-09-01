Florida sheriff's office releases footage from manhunt for suspected Disney island trespasser

Sir, you can’t quarantine on the island.

A Florida sheriff's office has released body-camera footage of a manhunt for a trespassing suspect on an island off of Disney World the spring.

Richard McGuire was arrested on a trespassing charge on the abandoned Discovery Island on April 30, the Associated Press reports. The 42-year-old man had planned to camp on the isle he likened to a “tropical paradise” for a week, per an arrest report, informing authorities he did not realize Discovery Island was restricted, despite numerous “no trespassing” signs posted throughout.

McGuire has since pleaded not guilty to trespassing, WKMG-TV reports; the misdemeanor has a maximum jail sentence of one year.

On Monday, the outlet published video footage from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office of the manhunt for McGuire. As seen in a now-viral clip shared to YouTube, deputies canvassed the 11-acre island, walking through the woods and decaying structures.

One deputy compared the search to “the best game of hide-and-seek ever,” while another described the turn of events as “sketchy.”

Law enforcement officers ultimately ended the ground search after a few hours, the Orlando Sentinel reports, though Disney employees continued to monitor Discovery Island from the shore.

That night, a man who later identified himself as McGuire crossed Bay Lake in a motorized boat, and deputies were called back to the theme park. Shortly after, the trespassing suspect was arrested.

An unidentified woman believed to be McGuire's girlfriend later told deputies that the man went to the island to film for their YouTube channel, per WKMG.

“I told [McGuire], ’Look, if you get in trouble, count me out. I’m not part of it,’” she allegedly explained. “I love him, but not that much.”

The Sentinel reports that McGuire is out on bail with a hearing trial set for Oct. 21.

Previously known as Treasure Island, Discovery Island was home to a zoological park before closing to the public in 1999.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.