Alabama man accused of punching man's eye out of socket, exploding eyeball with follow-up jab

An Alabama man turned himself in to police Friday after he was accused of punching a victim, causing his eyeball to fall out of its socket, before throwing another jab – destroying it in the process, police said.

Justin Wesley Leverett of Mobile was wanted in connection with assault that occurred Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Mobile Police Department said in a statement that during an argument the suspect “punched the victim in the face causing his eye to pop out of its socket.”

“The suspect then punched the eyeball causing it to explode,” police said. Authorities asked the public for their help with any information of Leverett’s whereabouts before announcing Friday that he turned himself in.

Wesley Leverett was charged with assault and is being held in the Mobile County Jail, WEAR-TV reported.