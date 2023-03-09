Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Alabama inmate captured in Tennessee after escape ahead of trial for kidnapping, rape

Jeremy Taylor, 49, found hiding in tent in Franklin County, Tennessee

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A fugitive out of Alabama was captured in Tennessee after he escaped a detention facility while awaiting trial for kidnapping and rape, authorities said Wednesday.

Jeremy Taylor, 49, was hiding in a tent on Robinson Creek Road in Huntland after escaping from the Morgan County Detention Facility in Alabama on Sunday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee said. 

However, his jailbreak was short-lived as deputies captured him just hours later.

Four deputies and a K-9 tracked Taylor down and surrounded the tent before taking the escapee into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said.

Jeremy Taylor, 49, was tracked down and found hiding in a tent in Franklin County, Tennessee, where he was captured without further incident.

Jeremy Taylor, 49, was tracked down and found hiding in a tent in Franklin County, Tennessee, where he was captured without further incident. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Taylor had been awaiting trial on one count of kidnapping, two counts each of rape and sodomy, three counts of burglary and a single count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Taylor was awaiting trial for charges of kidnapping and rape when he made his escape.

Jeremy Taylor was awaiting trial for charges of kidnapping and rape when he made his escape. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Taylor was returned to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama on Wednesday.

Taylor was initially booked into jail in Alabama on Sept. 8, according to online jail records. 

Jeremy Taylor was returned to the Morgan County Jail in Alabama on Wednesday and now faces an addition charge of second-degree escape.

Jeremy Taylor was returned to the Morgan County Jail in Alabama on Wednesday and now faces an addition charge of second-degree escape. (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

He now faces an additional charge of second-degree escape in Morgan County. His bond for escaping was set at $250,000, though he continues to be held without bond for his original charges.