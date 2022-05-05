Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Published

US Marshals say fugitive Casey White has tattoos associated with white supremacist gang Southern Brotherhood

The capital murder suspect has multiple tattoos incorporating the Nazi SS symbol

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Alabama jailhouse security camera catches murder suspect's shocking escape Video

Alabama jailhouse security camera catches murder suspect's shocking escape

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released video showing murder suspect Casey White, in handcuffs and prison clothes, walking out the jailhouse door behind Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White.

Capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, who escaped from an Alabama jail last week with the help of a correctional officer he developed a "special relationship" with, has multiple tattoos associated with the white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood, the U.S. Marshals said.

It's been nearly one week since Vicky White, formerly the assistant director of corrections at Lauderdale County Detention Center, led Casey White out of the facility and never returned. The two are not related. 

A confederate flag and the words, "Southern Pride," are emblazoned on Casey White's back, according to images released Thursday evening. He also has a sleeve on his right arm and a shield on his chest that include the Nazi SS logo. 

  Casey White
    

    The shield emblazoned on his chest with 'SS' and 'SB' is associated with the white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.  (U.S. Marshals)

  Casey White
    

    (U.S. Marshals)

  Casey White
    

    (U.S. Marshals)

  Casey White
    

    (U.S. Marshals)

  Casey White
    

    (U.S. Marshals)

The U.S. Marshals said that 6'9" Casey White should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous," and may have an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun. 

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: TIMELINE FOR ALABAMA MURDER SUSPECT ON THE RUN WITH CORRECTIONS OFFICER

Casey White and Vicky White met in 2020 while he was an inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, awaiting trial on murder-for-hire charges. 

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said that Casey White previously tried to break out of the facility in 2020, but officers caught him with a shank and he was transferred to William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama. 

  • Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed. The two vanish through what looks like an exterior door with a car parked outside.
    

    Surveillance cameras inside recorded Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed. The two vanish through what looks like an exterior door with a car parked outside. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Surveillance video appears to show missing Alabama corrections officer Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with the fugitive suspected murderer Casey Cole White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs.
    

    (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

Casey White and Vicky White "were in contact via phone" from 2020 to 2022 while Casey was in custody at the Donaldson facility, Singleton said Thursday. 

He was transferred back to the county jail in February, about two months before he escaped with the help of Vicky White, according to Singleton. 

ALABAMA INVESTIGATORS CONFIRM ‘SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP’ BETWEEN ESCAPED INMATE, MISSING GUARD

After the pair left the county jail last Friday, they ditched Vicky White's police vehicle and got into a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge with damage to the rear left bumper that she had recently purchased. 

  • Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. The plate number was not available.
    

    Vicky White, 56, the assistant director of corrections at the facility, bought a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV before the escape, the sheriff’s office announced Wednesday.  (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

  • Casey White, 38, escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on Friday and was last spotted with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White on April 29. The two have no relation.
    

    Vicky White, on the right, could have died her hair a darker color, authorities say.  (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Service)

Vicky White is 5'5" and weighs about 145 pounds. The U.S. Marshals said she may have died her blonde hair a darker shade and has a waddling gait. 

Anyone with information about Casey White and Vicky White's locations can contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102. 

