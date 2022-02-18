Alabama crews work to clear damage following severe storm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Crews on Friday worked to clear roads after trees were toppled and tens of thousands of residents were left without power following severe storms.

Damage was reported Thursday night in central Alabama in the aftermath of the storms that led to a tornado watch for the western and northern portions of the state.

POSSIBLE TORNADO STRIKES ALABAMA, STORM SYSTEM HEADS TOWARD NORTHEAST

In an update, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency instructed people to have all loose outdoor objects secured and said they should have a safety plan in place.

"Make sure you have at least two methods to receive severe weather warnings, NOT including an outdoor warning siren. Know where your safe place is before severe weather strikes," the agency said.

According to Fox Weather, a storm spotter saw that an 18-wheeler had been blown over on Interstate 22 and video showed at least one gas station's awning was impacted by the conditions.

The outlet noted that the National Weather Service (NWS) reported some people had been trapped inside a mobile home after a tree fell on it.

A possible twister was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

ILLINOIS WINTER WEATHER CAUSES A PILE-UP INVOLVING OVER 100 VEHICLES, POLICE SAY

The Birmingham-area NWS office said it would send out crews on Friday to determine where tornadoes had hit.

The storm is part of a large storm system that is traversing the U.S. this week, producing severe thunderstorms, wintry weather and high winds.

New York City and New Jersey could see heavy rain impact the area. Western New York faces the possibility of freezing rain.

Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US shows more than 70,250 in Pennsylvania without power, with tens of thousands in West Virginia, New York, Maryland and Massachusetts also affected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tornado warnings were also reported in Mississippi, where power outages were also reported shortly after dawn on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.