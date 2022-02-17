Illinois winter weather causes a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Illinois State Police stated on Twitter that the pile-up involving over 100 vehicles occurred on Interstate 39 near El Paso on Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 39 from Normal to Minok will be closed for a 12-hour period, according to police. Drivers are also being taken to warming centers.

Video obtained by Fox News Digital taken in Kappa, Illinois shows a mixture of trucks and cars involved in the pile-up. The video shows Interstate 39 covered in a sheet of snow.

In total, around 25 miles of Interstate 39 is closed due to the pile-up.

The Illinois State Police told drivers in a Twitter video to avoid roads unless it is an emergency.

Earlier in the day, the state police said that the snowfall and "blizzard like conditions" would cause poor visibility in addition to hazardous travel conditions.

As of 5 p.m. local time, the area where the pile-up occurred was expected to receive around 6 inches of snow from the winter storm, which is spanning across the Midwest