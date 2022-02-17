Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Illinois winter weather causes a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles, police say

Around 25 miles of Interstate 39 is closed due to the pile-up

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Illinois winter weather causes a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles, police say Video

Illinois winter weather causes a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles, police say

Winter weather caused a 100 vehicle pile-up in Illinois, according to the Illinois State Police. (Credit: Becky Van Hoveln)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The Illinois State Police stated on Twitter that the pile-up involving over 100 vehicles occurred on Interstate  39 near El Paso on Thursday afternoon.

Interstate 39 from Normal to Minok will be closed for a 12-hour period, according to police. Drivers are also being taken to warming centers.

WINTER STORMS SLAM MID-SOUTH, CAUSE DOZENS OF ACCIDENTS

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police.

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police. (Becky Van Hoveln)

Video obtained by Fox News Digital taken in Kappa, Illinois shows a mixture of trucks and cars involved in the pile-up. The video shows Interstate 39 covered in a sheet of snow.

In total, around 25 miles of Interstate 39 is closed due to the pile-up.

EAST COAST BRACES FOR POSSIBLE BOMB CYCLONE THAT COULD MAKE COMMUTE TREACHEROUS 

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police.

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police. (Becky Van Hoveln)

The Illinois State Police told drivers in a Twitter video to avoid roads unless it is an emergency.

Earlier in the day, the state police said that the snowfall and "blizzard like conditions" would cause poor visibility in addition to hazardous travel conditions.

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police.

Winter weather caused a pile-up involving over 100 vehicles on Thursday, according to the Illinois State Police. (Becky Van Hoveln)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

As of 5 p.m. local time, the area where the pile-up occurred was expected to receive around 6 inches of snow from the winter storm, which is spanning across the Midwest

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money