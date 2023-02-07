In AL, body of missing kayaker found submerged in Bayview Lake

The body of a missing kayaker was recovered Sunday from Bayview Lake, officials said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said that the body of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields was found submerged in the lake. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was searching for Fields after his family reported him missing.

Fields had been missing since Jan. 28. Family members said Fields told them he was going to the lake to go kayak fishing, and they hadn’t been heard from since, news outlets reported.