Air Force veteran, Persian Gulf War POW Dale Storr speaks out on 30th anniversary of release

Air Force veteran Dale Storr, who was held and tortured by Iraqi forces for a month during the Persian Gulf War, said Saturday that he never lost hope of returning home.

"It was difficult. It was always hard trying to think about the future because it was so uncertain. It was a lot easier thinking about the past," Storr told "Fox & Friends" on the 30th anniversary of his release.

The 1990-91 war against Iraq was fought by a coalition of forces from 35 nations led by the United States. The coalition formed in response to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait due to a dispute over oil prices and production.

"It’s one thing we all truly believed in ... that our country was going to get us home and that President Bush was not going to leave us there in that prison. I knew he would find a way to get us home somehow," he said.

1991 GULF WAR LOOMS LARGE OVER BUSH'S MIDEAST LEGACY

Storr said the war "brought the country together" and also "gave the military a lot of confidence in the capabilities they had."

"I think it really united the country behind a common cause," the veteran said.

"Not everybody will agree with the war, but I think they were really behind the military, unlike Vietnam ... My father served in Vietnam. But it was really nice to see the country come together and focus on the military and on the service members."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.