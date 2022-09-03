Abducted Eliza Fletcher: Memphis teacher's husband spotted day after her disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Memphis Police Department's search for abducted kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher continued Saturday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance.

Fletcher, an avid athlete, was on a run early Friday morning on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis when she was abducted and forced into an SUV that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) later identified as a GMC Terrain.

MPD told Fox News Digital on Saturday that it does not currently have a license plate for the suspect vehicle and that a blurry photo TBI released Friday is the only available footage of the SUV in question.

"The investigation into the abduction of Eliza Fletcher is still active and ongoing. Investigators are continuing the search and following all leads. No arrests have been made relative to this case," Memphis police said in a Saturday afternoon tweet.

Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher III, was outside his family's Memphis home Saturday morning with several other people.

Fletcher III initially reported his wife missing Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. when she never returned from her run.

Police found some of Fletcher's belongings at the scene on Central Avenue. They were also told that a male approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark SUV after a struggle.

On Friday afternoon, authorities were seen removing a white Jeep parked outside Fletcher's home, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

Investigators have described the suspect in Fletcher's disappearance as male.

Fletcher is described as a White woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 137 pounds. She was wearing a pink athletic top and purple running shorts, with her hair up and a matching headband.

Anyone with information related to the abduction is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

