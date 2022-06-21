Expand / Collapse search
Delaware
Published

8-year-old boy, two teens in stable condition after shooting in Delaware

DE: 3 minors involved d in shooting

Associated Press
An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot on Monday evening in Wilmington, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Wilmington Police said in a news release. Officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17, shot and all were taken to a hospital, police said. Police did not release details about the extent of the boys' injuries, but said they were stable.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.