Biden falls off bike on Delaware ride with first lady, says 'I'm good'

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
President Biden fell from his bike near a crowd of onlookers and reporters in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He got up and later said, "I'm good."

President Biden took a tumble off his bike Saturday morning after he stopped by a group of reporters and members of the public while out for a ride in Delaware with first lady Jill Biden.

The president, who has frequently been seen on a bicycle since taking up his post in the Oval Office, said he got his foot caught in the pedal when trying to take it out to stop.

President Biden is helped by Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. 

President Biden is helped by Secret Service agents after falling from his bike as he stopped to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022.  (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon's Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN GOES FOR BIKE RIDE AT THE BEACH AS UKRAINE PRESIDENT WARNS OF 'THIRD WORLD WAR'

"I’m good," he said appearing in good spirits when immediately asked if he was OK.

Biden bent down to greet a child who was waiting along the president’s route in Rehoboth Beach and asked him what it’s like to run the country.

"Oh it’s like any other job," Biden joked. "Some parts are hard."

The president then took a photo with the girl who said one day she planned to become president. 

Biden wouldn’t answer questions on his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping or on lifting any China-related tariffs.

President Biden falls to the ground after riding up to members of the public during a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, June 18, 2022.

President Biden cracked a smile after falling from his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The president applauded recent action taken in Delaware this week that banned the sale of assault weapons.

Biden also said he was "happy" with the progress the Senate had made on gun control and said he was "prepared" to sign legislation on tougher gun control laws. 

The president remounted his bike and said, "Alright guys, see ya" before riding off.  

