©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

7-year-old boy in Virginia flips ATV, killing 5-year-old passenger

The 5-year-old girl was fatally crushed by the flipped vehicle, VA authorities said

An all-terrain vehicle driven by a 7-year-old boy flipped and landed on his 5-year-old passenger, killing her, Virginia authorities said.

Virginia State Police responded Tuesday to the crash on private property in Lunenburg County. The boy was driving the Suzuki King Quad ATV in the yard when the vehicle flipped, throwing both children off of it, agency spokesperson Corinne Geller said in a statement.

The ATV landed on the girl, killing her at the scene, and the boy suffered minor injuries. Neither of them were wearing a helmet, Geller said.

The crash remains under investigation.