7 dead after driver runs them over in front of migrant shelter

Seven people were killed and at least six injured when a man crashed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday.

Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said seven victims died at the scene and six others have been transported to area hospitals. The driver has been arrested and charged, but investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have yet to release any identifying information about the driver, but he is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital and is under 24-hour supervision. The suspect is also being tested for drugs and alcohol.

The incident took place outside Brownsville's Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community. It is unclear whether the shelter had any relevance to the attack, however.

The victims were waiting at a city bus stop on the street next to the center at roughly 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the attack occurred.

