©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

7 dead after driver runs them over in front of migrant shelter

Brownsville police have taken a suspect into custody

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Seven people were killed and at least six injured when a man crashed his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday.

Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said seven victims died at the scene and six others have been transported to area hospitals. The driver has been arrested and charged, but investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have yet to release any identifying information about the driver, but he is currently receiving medical treatment at an area hospital and is under 24-hour supervision. The suspect is also being tested for drugs and alcohol.

The incident took place outside Brownsville's Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless people in the community. It is unclear whether the shelter had any relevance to the attack, however.

Brownsville

First responders rushed to the scene Sunday after a motorist appeared to intentionally driver his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas. (Brownsville Police Department)

The victims were waiting at a city bus stop on the street next to the center at roughly 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the attack occurred. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.