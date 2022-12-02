Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

7 children injured in New York bus crash that damaged home

NY bus driver was taken to a hospital, treated for minor injuries

Associated Press
Seven children were injured Thursday when a school bus veered off the road in suburban New York, hit two parked cars and crashed into a house, police said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, the Ramapo police department said in a statement.

A bus carrying 21 children to school veered off the road, scraped against a telephone pole, hit a tree and then hit two unoccupied vehicles, police said. The bus then continued down a grassy hill, striking several trees and ultimately crashing into the house, they said.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said.

A school bus involved in an accident is seen in New Hempstead, New York, on Dec. 1, 2022. Seven injuries were reported when the school bus crashed into a house in a suburb north of New York City.

A school bus involved in an accident is seen in New Hempstead, New York, on Dec. 1, 2022. Seven injuries were reported when the school bus crashed into a house in a suburb north of New York City. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seven children were taken to a hospital. Five of them were evaluated for minor bumps and bruises, while the other two, both 5-year-old boys, sustained injuries that were more serious but not life-threatening, police said.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

The town of Ramapo about 30 miles northwest of New York City is home to a large Orthodox Jewish population, and the bus was carrying young boys to one of the area's private Jewish schools.