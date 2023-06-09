Expand / Collapse search
6 injured in fiery Alabama crash after tractor-trailer blows tire, crashes into median barrier

A 2nd wreck involving 2 cars occurred after the 18-wheeler crashed in AL

A tractor-trailer crash and fire left six people hurt and traffic snarled for hours Thursday on Interstate 65 in Alabama.

Part of I-65's north and southbound lanes reopened late Thursday after being closed following the crash that happened just before 12:30 p.m. in Pelham, south of Birmingham.

Pelham police told al.com the 18-wheeler blew a tire and crashed into the median barrier. A second wreck occurred when two other motorists tried to avoid the truck, which was hauling watermelons, police said.

Five people suffered minor injuries. One person was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.