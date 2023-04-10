Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

5-year-old girl fatally shot on San Francisco highway

The child died at a CA hospital

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

DNA IN HOUSTON MURDER CASE CLEARS ONE MAN SERVING LIFE SENTENCE, LEADS TO ARREST OF ANOTHER

A young girl was killed last weekend during a shooting that occurred on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A young girl was killed last weekend during a shooting that occurred on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Fox News)

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.