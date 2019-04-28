5 people trapped in cave in Virginia; rescue underway

A rescue operation was underway early Sunday in Russell County, Virginia, where five people were believed to be trapped inside a cave.

All five were believed to be OK but unable to get out because the path had become too slippery, WCYB-TV of Bristol, Va., reported.

“Heavy equipment” was being brought to the area for use in the rescue, Jess Powers, an emergency management official for the southwestern Virginia county, told the station.

State-level resources are being brought to the area as well, WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tenn., reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.