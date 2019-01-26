Shooting at Indianapolis bar results in 5 injured, 3 of them 'critical,' reports say

Five people were shot in an Indianapolis bar early Saturday, with three hospitalized in critical condition, according to reports.

The suspect had been kicked out of the bar, but later came back with a gun and opened fire inside, police said, according to WTHR-TV.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m., the report said.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect or motive.

