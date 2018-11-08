Massive police response after reports of shooting at California nightclub

Authorities in Ventura County, Calif., late Wednesday responded to reports of a mass shooting at a nightclub hosting a college event, reports said.

Police said multiple injuries were reported at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a popular nightclub in Thousand Oaks during a College Country event. No immediate information was available on the possible number of victims.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the suspect was caught.

“I knew it was live, knew it was real," a 56-year-old witness told KABC-TV. "He [the gunman] didn't say anything at all. He just started shooting."

The witness said the shooter used smoke bombs and went into the office where the money was kept. It was reported that patrons were hiding inside the club in bathrooms and the attic.

Live video posted by KABC-TV of Los Angeles showed aerial footage of armed officers entering the nightclub and numerous police vehicles outside.

About a dozen heavily armed officers were seen lining up against a wall, appearing to prepare to storm the building. Medical workers were seen loading at least one victim onto a gurney, preparing him for transport.

Police vehicles and fire engines were seen blocking off traffic in the surrounding area.

Other officers appeared to be scattered in the vicinity.