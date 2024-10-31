Helicopter spins out of control at Texas airport, crashes into parked plane: video

A helicopter spun out of control during takeoff at a Houston-area airport on Sunday, crashing into a parked plane, according to video of the incident.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was taking off from the Pearland Regional Airport around 8:35 a.m. when it began to spin, FOX26 Houston reported, citing officials.

Only the pilot was on board as the helicopter twirled in the air toward a parked small plane, according to video footage.

The helicopter then crashes into the aircraft and strikes it multiple times with its propeller before the engine dies, the video shows.

Several people are seen rushing over to the helicopter to help the pilot, who officials said was unharmed.

It’s unclear what caused the helicopter to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.

Pearland Regional Airport is located in Brazoria County, Texas, near Houston.