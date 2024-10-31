Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Helicopter spins out of control at Texas airport, crashes into parked plane: video

Robinson R44 helicopter spun out during takeoff at Pearland Regional Airport near Houston

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A helicopter spun out of control at Pearland Regional Airport near Houston and struck a parked plane. (COURTESY: VIRAL PRESS)

A helicopter spun out of control during takeoff at a Houston-area airport on Sunday, crashing into a parked plane, according to video of the incident.

The Robinson R44 helicopter was taking off from the Pearland Regional Airport around 8:35 a.m. when it began to spin, FOX26 Houston reported, citing officials. 

Only the pilot was on board as the helicopter twirled in the air toward a parked small plane, according to video footage. 

The helicopter then crashes into the aircraft and strikes it multiple times with its propeller before the engine dies, the video shows.

The Robinson R44 helicopter spun out of control during takeoff at Pearland Regional Airport near Houston on Sunday morning. (Viral Press)

Several people are seen rushing over to the helicopter to help the pilot, who officials said was unharmed.

It is unclear what caused the helicopter to spin out while taking off. The FAA is investigating. (Viral Press)

It’s unclear what caused the helicopter to crash.

Several people rushed to help the helicopter pilot after the crash. Officials said the pilot was unharmed. (Viral Press)

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident.

Pearland Regional Airport is located in Brazoria County, Texas, near Houston.