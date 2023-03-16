5 employees at high-end NJ mall revived after suspected fentanyl overdoses

Five female employees at a high-end mall in New Jersey were found overdosed on suspected fentanyl and revived on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The women were discovered just after 5:30 p.m. on the first level of the parking garage at The Shops at Riverside mall in Hackensack, FOX5 New York reported.

First responders revived the women using Narcan and CPR, police said. Investigators suspect the women ingested fentanyl before becoming unresponsive.

Four of the women were treated at a local hospital, according to the report. The fifth woman refused medical attention.

The five women were only identified as employees of the mall. Their ages ranged from 29 to 41 years old.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hackensack police but did not immediately hear back.

Capt. Michael Antista told NJ.com that authorities were investigating to find the source of the suspected fentanyl and prosecute those responsible.

Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse told the outlet that his office was working with law enforcement in the investigation.

"It is truly heartbreaking to see the terrible toll taken by these illicit and dangerous substances," Labrosse said.