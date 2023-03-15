2-year-old girl overdoses on suspected fentanyl in Oregon

Neighbors and police rushed to the aid of a toddler suffering from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Beaverton, Oregon, this week.

The 2-year-old girl had no pulse and was not breathing when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but officers revived her with the overdose-reversing nasal spray Narcan, a spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department told Fox News.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a daycare owner in the area who said the girl's parents were dropping her off on Monday afternoon when they realized she wasn't breathing. The owner's teenage son tried CPR before another neighbor stepped in to help.

"To actually have someone place their dying child in your arms, I’ve never experienced any trauma like that before," Danyele Ramison, who lives nearby and provided aid, told KOIN 6.

Beaverton police said the toddler was unconscious when they arrived. They administered two doses of Narcan and rushed her to the hospital. As of Tuesday, police said her condition was improving.

Police said they found fentanyl pills in the car the toddler was in and that criminal charges are expected.

"We plan to hold the immediate custodian accountable for what happened," Beaverton police spokesperson Matt Henderson told The Oregonian. "If it wasn’t for our first responders, who acted quickly, this 2-year-old girl would be dead."

Police had not publicly identified any of the adults involved as of Tuesday evening.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention. The agency estimates that more than 70% of lethal drug overdoses between February 2021 and February 2022 involved fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Possession of personal-use amounts of all drugs — including fentanyl — has been decriminalized in Oregon since February 2021.