Politics

It's official: Biden signs new law, designates bald eagle as 'national bird'

Bald eagle officially named U.S. national bird

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
The White House announced on Christmas Eve President Joe Biden signed a bill officially designating the bald eagle as the national bird.

The bill, signed Monday after being passed unanimously by Congress, amends Title 36 of the United States Code, officially appointing the predator one of the country's national symbols.

Congress passed the bill unanimously.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday designating the bald eagle as the national bird. (Brandon Bell)

The bald eagle, which has been featured on the Great Seal of the United States since 1782 and has its own holiday and protection act, was never technically assigned the title of "national bird."

It was, however, designated as the national emblem by the U.S. Congress in 1782, according to USA.gov. In addition to its appearance on the Great Seal, it is featured on official documents, the presidential flag, military insignia, and currency.

EAGLE

The bald eagle is a bird of prey found in North America.  (Adventure_Photo)

A document previously published by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to VA.gov improperly noted the bird as the national bird.

"Thank you to Senators Klobuchar, Lummis, Mullin and Smith, and Representatives Finstad, Craig and Emmer for their leadership," the White House wrote in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing of the bill.

