4 Michigan women charged with allegedly shoplifting over $4K in Lululemon clothing

Four Michigan women were arrested after getting caught red-handed stealing over $4,000 in Lululemon apparel.

The Birmingham Police Department said three women went into the Lululemon store in Birmingham, Michigan on Wednesday, April at 6:40 p.m. and ran out with over $4,000 worth of clothing without paying.

The shoplifters reportedly walked into the store, and two of them gathered a large amount of clothing valued at more than $4,000 before sprinting out of the store with the stolen items.

A fourth woman was waiting nearby with a getaway car and sped away from the store after picking up the three other women, along with the stolen merchandise.

A nearby police department, the Royal Oak Police Departmet, later pulled over the suspects' vehicle after receiving descriptions over the radio. Birmingham police officers quickly arrived and confirmed that the women in the vehicle were involved in the shoplifting.

The four women were arrested and investigators say the stolen merchandise was recovered from the vehicle and returned to the popular active wear store. All four women were charged with first-degree retail fraud, a five-year felony, the police said.