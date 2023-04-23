Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

4 Michigan women charged with allegedly shoplifting over $4K in Lululemon clothing

All four women were charged with first-degree retail fraud

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Four Michigan women were arrested after getting caught red-handed stealing over $4,000 in Lululemon apparel. 

The Birmingham Police Department said three women went into the Lululemon store in Birmingham, Michigan on Wednesday, April at 6:40 p.m. and ran out with over $4,000 worth of clothing without paying

Lululemon

A worker sorts clothes inside a Lululemon store  (Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The shoplifters reportedly walked into the store, and two of them gathered a large amount of clothing valued at more than $4,000 before sprinting out of the store with the stolen items.

A fourth woman was waiting nearby with a getaway car and sped away from the store after picking up the three other women, along with the stolen merchandise. 

A nearby police department, the Royal Oak Police Departmet, later pulled over the suspects' vehicle after receiving descriptions over the radio. Birmingham police officers quickly arrived and confirmed that the women in the vehicle were involved in the shoplifting.

Lululemon

Shoppers inside a Lululemon store (Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The four women were arrested and investigators say the stolen merchandise was recovered from the vehicle and returned to the popular active wear store. All four women were charged with first-degree retail fraud, a five-year felony, the police said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.