Georgia 'beauty bandits' steal Dyson hair products worth $1,600, lead police on high speed chase

Georgia thieves targeted a local Ulta Beauty store and made a beeline towards the popular Dyson hairstyling tools. The pair grabbed three products, valued at $1,600, before walking out of the popular beauty store and dashing to an awaiting getaway car.

Newnan Police shared Ulta Beauty surveillance video of Jessica Meister and Joseph Martinelli confidently walking into the Ulta store in Newnan, Georgia on Saturday and walking straight toward the Dyson hairstyling tool display in the middle of the store.

Seconds later, the pair was seen on the surveillance video strolling out of the store as alarms blared, carrying the expensive hair stying tools. As the alarms began ringing, employees quickly called local authorities to report the brazen theft.

"The call came out that two unknown suspects entered the business and took out boxes and ran into a car. One jumped into the passenger side and one jumped into the back seat," Officer Stephen Smiley told FOX 5.

Police said that the pair stole a Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler valued at $600 as well as two hair straighteners worth about $500 dollars a piece.

An outside camera shows them sprinting for a waiting car that police said was driven by Benjamin Guillon. All three are from Maryland and Delaware.

Despite dashing off in their getaway car, the Coweta Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the interstate and quickly spotted the car sporting Maryland license plates.

"One of our deputies was on the interstate and saw a vehicle matching that description," said Sgt. Toby Nix. "He initiated a traffic stop and approached the car. He asked the three people for identification, at that point the driver put the car in drive and took off."

The Coweta Sheriff’s Office said that the driver swerved at deputies to prevent them from performing a PIT maneuver, but they lost control and crashed into another car.

Police said all three suspects, as well as another driver, were flown to hospitals with injuries, according to FOX 5.

The stolen hairstyling tools were found in the trunk of the suspects' car.

All three are facing felony shoplifting charges.

Police said additional charges are likely – especially against the driver – who could face charges of felony fleeing as well as aggravated assault for his attempts to allegedly ram some patrol cars during the pursuit.