4 Massachusetts relatives found dead in Boston suburb

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.

Police responding to a report of gunfire at an address in Lynn at about 3 p.m. Tuesday found two men ages 66 and 34 dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The investigation determined that a 31-year-old woman was a potential suspect. That woman was found in a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound at about 4:30 p.m., the statement said.

BOSTON, 'CRADLE OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION,' WANTS TO CANCEL ANOTHER FOUNDING FATHER

Investigators later found a third man dead inside a vehicle at a third location.

BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL DELETES REFERENCES TO VAGINOPLASTIES FOR 17-YEAR-OLDS AMID ONLINE FUROR

All four people are related, although their names and exact relationships to each other were not released by authorities.

Mayor Jared Nicholson and police Chief Christopher Reddy said there is no danger to the public.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy and we send our sincerest condolences to the families affected," Nicholson said in a statement.

BOSTON RESIDENTS PREPARING FOR MONTHLONG SHUTDOWN OF ORANGE LINE

The deaths remain under investigation. Lynn is about 10 miles north of Boston.