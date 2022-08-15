Boston, 'cradle of the American Revolution,' wants to cancel another founding father

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a son of Boston, I was saddened, but not remotely shocked, to read that liberal protesters had recently gathered at Faneuil Hall to demand that the mayor and other officials change the name of Faneuil Hall, an historic landmark first built 280 years ago.

Why? Because these liberal protesters have declared the building a symbol of "White supremacy."

I am not shocked, because I just spent the last year of my life writing a book seeking to protect the founding fathers, July Fourth, and our ever dwindling rights and liberties from the woke, cancel culture mob.

The issue, quite expectedly, comes down to the subject of slavery.

Peter Faneuil, the merchant who designed and built the hall finished in 1742, did in fact own slaves, so therefore, he must be considered pure evil.

To be sure, the practice of slavery is obscene and a crime against humanity. That acknowledged, to view the actions, as well as what might have been in the minds, hearts, and very souls of men born some 300 years ago via the clouded and increasingly biased prism of 2022, is not only problematic, but irresponsible.

This growing list of "White supremacist" labeled founding fathers – be they Presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, or now Peter Faneuil – are being defined, diminished, and dismissed over this issue. Any contributions they made to the creation of the greatest nation on the face of the earth are now deemed irrelevant to the woke protestors.

"We should not have the name of a White supremacist attached to a publicly-owned building," said one protester marching in front of the hall which did play host some 250 years ago to numerous Boston patriots risking their lives to speak out against the tyranny of the British Crown. "That’s who he was. A White supremacist. A human trafficker."

Surely, if this protestor is so worked up about "human trafficking" from almost three centuries ago, can we assume he is outraged by the human trafficking taking place today? And if so, wouldn’t he be doing a much greater service to society in the present if he and his fellow protestors went after the actual evil traffickers of today prowling the streets of Boston and other major cities in our nation and around the world?

Those of course, are rhetorical questions. We know the cancel culture crowd would much rather award themselves "Woke merit badges" for speaking out against men dead and buried for centuries rather than risk their safety or expend any money or energy on trying to save the human trafficking victims of today.

Like the protestors, certain politicians also love to pat themselves on the back for doing something which does absolutely nothing to improve the lives of poor, disenfranchised, and working class Americans.

Why try to tackle the quality of life destroying issues of rising crime, supply shortages, runaway inflation, or failing schools, when you can be like say, Boston City Council member Tania Fernandes Anderson and fold Faneuil Hall into the list of "prominent anti-Black Symbols in Boston" which must be removed.

Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh stood strong against the cancel culture mob when they came after Faneuil Hall in 2018. But now, he is long-gone replaced by the much more progressive Michelle Wu. A politician who also is seemingly looking for easy credit rather than taking on the issues crushing her at-risk constituents.

Via a statement put out by her office, the mayor said: "As we work to build an equitable Boston for everyone, the city is committed to advancing racial justice and learning from our past and right wrongs."

That sounds like the kind of political talk which comes right before the name of another founding father is sandblasted off a building.

It’s a growing woke trend that brings to mind this quote from George Orwell’s "1984": "Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."

Who or what is next on the woke cancel culture list?

To which I can only say, stand for liberty. Fight for it while you can.

