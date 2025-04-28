Expand / Collapse search
4, including children, killed after vehicle crashes into Illinois after-school camp: police

Victims were between 4 and 18 years old, police say

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were killed after a vehicle crashed into an after-school camp in a small Illinois village on Monday, according to local officials.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital on Monday evening. The crash was reported at the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, Illinois.

According to officials, the vehicle "drove into the east side of the building" at around 3:20 p.m.

"The vehicle struck multiple people outside of the building before continuing through the building," the ISP said. "The vehicle also struck multiple people inside building before exiting through the west wall of the structure."

YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp

The incident took place at the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, Illinois, according to authorities. (Google Maps)

All four people who died were between 4 and 18 years old, police reported.

"Three individuals were struck outside the building and one inside," the ISP added. "Several additional individuals have been transferred to local area hospitals by ambulance and one by a life flight helicopter."

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation," state police added.

Gov. JB Pritzker published a statement expressing sympathy for the victims on Monday evening.

YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp

The vehicle "drove into the east side of the building," according to officials. (Google Maps)

"My administration is closely monitoring the crash in Chatham," the governor wrote. "As we continue to learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities."

"Let's wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chatham Police Department for additional information.

Chatham Municipal Building

The Chatham Police Department in Illinois is investigating the crash. (Google Maps)

Police are investigating the incident.

