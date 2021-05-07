4 ex-Minneapolis police officers, including Chauvin, federally indicted in George Floyd's death

A federal grand jury in Minnesota has voted to indict the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the May 25, 2020, arrest of George Floyd, according to indictments unsealed Friday.

The three-count indictment names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Specifically, Chauvin, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force. All four officers are charged for their failure to provide Floyd with medical care. Chauvin was also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the arrest and neck restraint of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.

Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Kueng appeared via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Chauvin was not part of the court appearance.

CHAUVIN, EX-OFFICERS IN GEORGE FLOYD'S CASE COULD BE FEDERALLY INDICTED ON CIVIL RIGHTS CHARGES: REPORT

DOJ MULLING CHARGES AGAINST DEREK CHAUVIN FOR 2017 ARREST INVOLVING 14-YEAR-OLD BOY: REPORT

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after Chauvin, who is White, held his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes — as Floyd was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement and despite his repeated shouts that he could not breathe.

Chauvin stood trial for weeks last month in connection with Floyd’s death.

TRIAL OF OTHER COPS CHARGED IN GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH TO BE BROADCAST

On April 20, a jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces decades behind bars at his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 25.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.