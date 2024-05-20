4 dead in wrong-way Georgia van crash

Four people, including three members of the same family, died Sunday after a van crossed the median on a northwest Georgia interstate and plowed into oncoming traffic.

Five others were injured in the multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 75 near Emerson.

State troopers say a Kia van was traveling north when it crossed a grassy median into the southbound lanes and hit two SUVs. Those vehicle, in turn, were hit by another SUV and a commercial truck.

Witnesses told WAGA-TV that the Kia burst through a cable barrier meant to prevent such crossover wrecks and that at least one of the vehicles flipped over as they collided.

The Bartow County coroner said the dead include the driver of the Kia, 43-year-old Dakarai Mason; as well as Erin Mason, 35; and Brandon Crawford, 15, all of Cartersville. Relatives said the Masons were married and that Crawford was their son. Two younger sons were injured and hospitalized. Also killed was Aimee Odom of Cartersville, the 21-year-old driver of a Toyota 4Runner that was hit by the Kia.

The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe hit by the Kia and an adult and a child who were in a Hyundai SUV that hit the Tahoe were also injured.

The conditions of the injured were not available Monday.

The Bartow County school district on Monday said Brandon Crawford was a freshman at Cass High School and remembered him for his "energy, larger-than-life smile, laugh, and infectious personality." He was an offensive lineman and honors student.

Troopers have not yet determined why the van crossed into the southbound lanes.