4 dead in Oregon as car crashes into homeless camp

Four people were killed and three others were injured after a driver crashed into a homeless camp in Salem, Oregon, early Sunday morning.



Police responded to the scene in the capital city around 2 a.m. Two people died at the scene and several others were taken to the hospital, where two later died.

Police have not released the names of the victims.



The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition and their identity has also not been released, according to KPTV.





