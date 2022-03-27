Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

4 dead in Oregon as car crashes into homeless camp

Driver crashed into a homeless camp in Salem early Sunday morning

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people were killed and three others were injured after a driver crashed into a homeless camp in Salem, Oregon, early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene in the capital city around 2 a.m. Two people died at the scene and several others were taken to the hospital, where two later died. 

LIBERAL US CITIES CHANGE COURSE, NOW CLEARING HOMELESS CAMPS

Police have not released the names of the victims.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition and their identity has also not been released, according to KPTV.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Police have not released the names of the victims. (iStock)



As COVID-19 took root in the U.S., people on the street were largely left on their own — with many cities halting sweeps of homeless camps following guidance from federal health officials. This led to a situation that spiraled out of control in many places, with frustrated residents calling for action as extreme forms of poverty play out on city streets.

Increasingly in liberal cities across the country — where people living in tents in public spaces have long been tolerated — leaders are removing encampments and pushing other strict measures to address homelessness that would have been unheard of a few years ago.

SUSPECTED NYC, DC HOMELESS KILLER ARRESTED AFTER MANHUNT

Frank, who is experiencing homelessness, sits in his tent in Portland, Oregon, next to the Willamette River on June 5, 2021. 

Frank, who is experiencing homelessness, sits in his tent in Portland, Oregon, next to the Willamette River on June 5, 2021.  (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In nearby Portland, the homeless crisis has grown increasingly visible in recent years. During the area’s 2019 point-in-time count — a yearly census of sorts — an estimated 4,015 people were experiencing homelessness, with half of them "unsheltered" or sleeping outside. Advocates say the numbers have likely significantly increased.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money