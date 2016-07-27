Expand / Collapse search
$30G in rewards offered for arrests in Texas deputy slaying

Manhunt under way for killers of Texas deputy

Up to $30,000 in rewards have been offered for information leading to arrests in Monday's shooting that killed a Texas sheriff's deputy at his Austin-area home.

Texas Crime Stoppers on Tuesday announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to suspects in the killing of Travis County sheriff's Sgt. Craig Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was gunned down early Monday in Round Rock after using his law enforcement radio to report prowlers in his yard.

The reward from Texas Crime Stoppers, operating within the office of Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division, joins $10,000 posted by the U.S. Marshals Service. A municipal judge and ex-sheriff's office employee, Judge Kevin Madison, pledged a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

Dozens of mourners prayed and held hands during a vigil Monday night for Hutchinson.

A funeral will be held next week. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says services are planned in Austin.

Hutchinson's funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Church in Austin. A graveside service, with police honors, will follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks in Austin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.