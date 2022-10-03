3 wounded in shooting at NY high school football game

Three people were wounded by gunfire following a Friday night high school football game, police said.

The victims, a 43-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, are expected to survive after being shot in a parking lot on the Newburgh Free Academy campus. At least five shots were fired when a dispute broke out about 9:35 p.m., 10 minutes after the end of the game, Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said at a news conference.

There were no immediate arrests.

"We’re poring through video evidence, cellphone footage, eyewitness accounts and obviously the victims who are at the hospital so there is a lot of information coming in," Geraci said at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting targeted certain individuals, but it was unclear whether any of the victims were among the intended targets, Geraci said.

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District, on its website, asked anyone with information to call police.

"The violence in our community will not end unless we each take a stand against it," it said.