Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

3 wounded in shooting at NY high school football game

Argument turned to gunfire in a NY high school parking lot after football game

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three people were wounded by gunfire following a Friday night high school football game, police said.

The victims, a 43-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, are expected to survive after being shot in a parking lot on the Newburgh Free Academy campus. At least five shots were fired when a dispute broke out about 9:35 p.m., 10 minutes after the end of the game, Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said at a news conference.

There were no immediate arrests.

NYC POLICE SEEK 6 'WITNESSES' IN BRUTAL MURDER, DISMEMBERMENT OF BROOKLYN WOMAN FOUND STUFFED INTO SUITCASES

"We’re poring through video evidence, cellphone footage, eyewitness accounts and obviously the victims who are at the hospital so there is a lot of information coming in," Geraci said at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but believe the victims were targeted and not random.

Police are still investigating the shooting, but believe the victims were targeted and not random.

Investigators believe the shooting targeted certain individuals, but it was unclear whether any of the victims were among the intended targets, Geraci said.

The Newburgh Enlarged City School District, on its website, asked anyone with information to call police.

NEW YORK CITY PARAMEDIC STABBING: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS SET FOR SLAIN FDNY EMS LT. ALISON RUSSO-ELLING

"The violence in our community will not end unless we each take a stand against it," it said.