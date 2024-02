Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., says three of its officers were injured Wednesday in a shooting.

"Three officers have been injured. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries," it wrote in a post on X, adding that the scene of the shooting in the southeastern part of the city "remains active."

Police say the injured officers suffered gunshot wounds and that they have been removed from the area. Authorities told Fox5 DC that the officers were shot by a suspect during a barricade situation.

Multiple roads have now been closed around the 5000 Block of Hanna PL SE as law enforcement responds to the incident. Two nearby elementary schools are also reported to be on lockdown.

"This remains an active scene and for your safety, we ask that you stay away from the area," the Metropolitan Police Department added.

The cause of the shooting was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.