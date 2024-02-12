Wild video shows driver hop curb in stolen car, narrowly miss running down woman and her dog: police

Wild video shows a woman and her dog narrowly dodging a suspect who plowed down a Northeast D.C. sidewalk in an allegedly stolen car while trying to escape from police, according to Fox 5.

Evelina Voronina told FOX 5 she was out doing yard work on Saturday, Feb. 10 and had just let her 3-year-old dog Luna out when they heard a loud commotion coming around the corner.

According to a police report obtained by Fox 5, someone reported their blue Hyundai Tucson had been stolen around 10 that morning.

Just before 4 p.m., officers were canvassing a neighborhood when they spotted the stolen car and attempted to pull the car over but the driver fled.

The video shows Voronina turn around, snatch up her dog and run up the front steps of the porch. Just seconds later, the suspected stolen car comes speeding down the sidewalk as a police car gives chase.

Voronina said the experience was scary, but she’s thankful her and her dog were uninjured.

"Being angry or mad is not going to really do anything for the person. I’m sure they feel sh***y about what happened too," Voronina said.

A police report said the stolen Hyundai was recovered after a lengthy pursuit. At least one suspect was arrested, but two others are believed to have gotten away, according to police.