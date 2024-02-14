1 dead, multiple people injured in shooting near Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally in Kansas City

Kansas City Police said one person is dead and multiple other people are injured after a shooting near the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station on Wednesday.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that one person died and said at least 10 to 15 other people were injured.

Police said two armed people were taken into custody for "more investigation."

The Kansas City Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that officers were releasing everyone from inside Union Station.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Police said it happened near the Union Station parking garage.

Police said they are now working to reunify families that were separated when the shooting happened.

Kade Collins, who was in attendance of the parade with his dad described the whole ordeal to Fox 4 KC.

"We heard 10-12 gunshots, but we thought they were fireworks, so we didn't really panic at first or get too worked up. But then everyone started screaming and took off running," Collins said. "Once the crowd moved out of the way, I could see 3 people with gunshot wounds on the ground. I saw one girl with a gunshot wound to her leg. A second woman was also shot and had something tied around her leg to make a tourniquet and her leg was covered in blood."

Collins said that there were three to four people helping, but there were 3 or 4 people helping her.

"There was a guy right by her and he was in a lot worse shape - he was laying flat on his back. There were multiple people around him helping him. All 3 of these people seemed pretty young. In their 20s to 30s. We were trying to get out of there as fast as we could," Collins said. "My dad saw the police tackle a suspect. When we were walking out, there was someone pointing and saying "he's right there, he's right there" and police ran to the guy the crowd was pointing at and tackled him and put him in handcuffs. Everyone took off running and screaming."

Police are instructing Super Bowl parade-goers to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible, avoiding the Union Station parking garage.

"The celebration was marred by a shooting. This is absolutely a tragedy," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

Police are asking any witnesses to the shooting to go to the southwest corner of Pershing and Main to speak with police. Anyone with information can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Fox 4 Kansas City Kelley Skehen contributed to this story.