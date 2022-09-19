Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

3 teens arrested for carrying realistic gun replica at Oregon high school

Social media post showed the students holding a realistic-looking replica pistol in a school restroom

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three teenagers were arrested Friday in Clackamas County, Oregon, after a school resource officer was alerted to a social media video post showing them holding what appeared to be a gun in a school restroom, authorities said.

Deputies arrived within two minutes at Clackamas High School and arrested two teens who were seen in the video.

The school was placed on lockdown while authorities identified and arrested a third student who was involved, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

CRUZ CONFRONTED ON AIRPLANE OVER SCHOOL SAFETY; TEXAS SENATOR REPLIES, 'YOU'RE A PARTISAN'
 

Three teenagers were arrested for holding a replica pistol at the Clackamas High School in Oregon on Sept. 16, 2022.

Three teenagers were arrested for holding a replica pistol at the Clackamas High School in Oregon on Sept. 16, 2022.

Deputies recovered a realistic-looking replica pistol, the statement said.

The lockdown was lifted and no students or staff were injured. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.