Minnesota
Published

3 shot, killed in small town north of Minneapolis

Authorities say the Chisago County, MN, shootings were deliberate and not a 'random incident'

Associated Press
Minnesota authorities were investigating after deputies found three people shot to death at a small township north of Minneapolis.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers went to a home in Fish Lake Township Sunday morning after a family member reported not being able to reach people at the home.

Three people were found shot to death in Chisago County, Minnesota. (Fox News)

Deputies found three people dead, apparently from gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said after a preliminary investigation indicates that the shootings were not a random incident.

No further details have been released.

Fish Lake Township is about 45 miles north of Minneapolis.