3 Jersey City police officers taken to hospital following shooting weeks after attack on Kosher market

Three Jersey City police officers were taken to the hospital Thursday following a shooting -- just two weeks after an officer and three other people were killed during an attack at a Kosher market in the city.

Police responding to reports of possible drug activity near Rutgers Avenue suffered minor injuries, WABC reported.

No one was shot, but the responding officers were injured during a brief struggle with the suspect, who has since been identified by the station as 32-year-old Jamel Bolden.

The three officers and the suspect were transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

Bolden was arrested and is likely to be charged with resisting arrest.

The sounds of gunshots Thursday likely rattled residents who have yet to recover from the devasting loss of Detective Joseph Seals, a 40-year-old officer with the Jersey City Police Department, who was fatally shot Dec. 10 when two suspects opened fire on a Kosher market.

The incident is now being considered a “targeted” attack on the Jewish community. The two suspects also were killed in the hours-long standoff with police, resulting in the deaths of six people.

