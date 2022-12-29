Expand / Collapse search
3 dead after 2 cars collide in Palm Desert, CA

Some of the victims were trapped in the cars following the California crash

Associated Press
Three people were killed Wednesday when two cars collided in Palm Desert, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. and some people were trapped in the cars, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Three people died at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the department said.

A collision involving two cars has killed three people and injured one other in Palm Desert, California.  (Fox News)

There was no immediate word on what caused the collision.

Palm Desert is 120 miles southeast of Los Angeles.