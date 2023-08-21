Expand / Collapse search
Seattle

3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting

5 guns were recovered at the WA scene, but authorities have not yet released any information on possible suspects

Associated Press
Published
Three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting Sunday at a hookah lounge in south Seattle, authorities said.

City police didn’t immediately release any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the Sunday’s early morning shooting in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls, police said.

At least three people have died in a shooting that broke out at a hookah lounge in Seattle, Washington.

A 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man died at the scene, and a 30-year-old woman died at Harborview Medical Center, officials said. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.

Of the six people wounded, a 23-year-old man was in critical condition and the other five were in satisfactory condition, police said. They ranged in age from 21 to 38, officials said.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. Five guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement that even as Seattle police "keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns – 869 through July – there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one."