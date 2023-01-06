Expand / Collapse search
3 dead, 2 wounded in Dallas apartment complex shooting

The shooting in the northern Texas metropolis occurred Friday at around 4:30 a.m.

Three people were fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting outside an apartment complex in north Dallas early Friday, police said.

A shooting in northern Dallas left three people dead and another two injured.

Officers were called to the complex about 4:30 a.m. Friday where two men and a woman were found shot to death in a parking lot, according to police spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

Two other men were wounded and hospitalized, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, Lowman said.

No names were immediately released and Lowman declined to say if there is more than one suspected shooter, citing the ongoing investigation. Lowman said the shooting does not appear to be random, but declined to elaborate, again citing the active investigation.