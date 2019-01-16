Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

3 arrested in shooting death of Louisiana police officer

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
Report: Louisiana police Officer Chateri Payne died after being shot at least four times

A gruesome report reveals that Louisiana police Officer Chateri Payne died after being shot at least four times, including at least once in the head.

Three men are facing second-degree murder charges after they were arrested Tuesday night in connection with the shooting death of a Louisiana police officer -- and one of the men is reported to have been engaged to the 22-year-old rookie cop.

Shreveport police said Glenn Frierson, 38, Trevon Anderson, 26, and Lawrence Pierre, 22, were taken into custody in the death of Officer Chateri Payne, who was heading to work the night shift Wednesday when she was fatally shot, KSLA-TV reported.

Police Chief Ben Raymond said Payne, who graduated from the academy Nov. 16 and was in her uniform when she was attacked, died within hours of being shot multiple times outside a home.

L-R: Treveon Anderson, Lawrence Pierre and Glenn Frieson were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Louisiana police officer. (Shreveport Police Department)

A motive was not immediately shared by police.

POLICE OFFICER DEATHS ON THE RISE IN 2019

Anderson and Pierre, however, were both among the more than 2,800 people listed among Payne’s Facebook “friends,” the Shreveport Times reported.

Additionally, Anderson and Payne appeared in a photo posted to the social media platform the day Payne graduated from the academy and became a Shreveport police officer. She is in uniform in the picture.

Elsewhere on Facebook, Anderson also celebrated Payne’s graduation, writing: “It was a long journey lot of early mornings and waiting but it worth every minute for you to chase your dream and be successful. May God continue to bless you in your career and our relationship. I’m so proud of you and the woman you have became. I love u baby."

On both of their social media accounts, people mention the pair were engaged to be married.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between Anderson and Payne.

Andersons’s home address is in the same block as the location in which Payne was shot, the newspaper reported.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang