Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut
Published

2nd Connecticut shooting victim dies following suspected robbery attempt in Hartford apartment

17-year-old CT victim died in the hospital on Tuesday after being shot over the weekend

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 17-year-old Connecticut girl died from gunshot wounds Tuesday, three days after she and three other people were shot during a suspected robbery attempt in a Hartford apartment, police said.

Alondra Vega-Martinez, who lived in the apartment, is the second person to die from the shooting, police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a statement.

A man identified as Joseph Vargas-Mercado of Philadelphia, died in the shootout. A second apartment resident was in critical but stable condition at a hospital, police said.

CONNECTICUT SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 3 IN CRITICAL CONDITION, INCLUDING GIRL, 17

Boisvert said investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between the robbery suspects and someone in the apartment Saturday afternoon. A large but undisclosed amount of cash, a cash-counting machine and a firearm with an obliterated serial number were found in the home, police said.

Connecticut news

A 17-year-old girl has died days after being shot at an apartment in Hartford, Connecticut, during a suspected robbery. (Fox News)

Another Philadelphia man, Carlos Frank-Nieves, was also shot and released from a hospital in police custody Monday, officials said. He is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday on attempted murder, home invasion and other charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court records were not yet available to determine whether Frank-Nieves had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.