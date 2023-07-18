2nd Connecticut shooting victim dies following suspected robbery attempt in Hartford apartment

A 17-year-old Connecticut girl died from gunshot wounds Tuesday, three days after she and three other people were shot during a suspected robbery attempt in a Hartford apartment, police said.

Alondra Vega-Martinez, who lived in the apartment, is the second person to die from the shooting, police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in a statement.

A man identified as Joseph Vargas-Mercado of Philadelphia, died in the shootout. A second apartment resident was in critical but stable condition at a hospital, police said.

CONNECTICUT SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, 3 IN CRITICAL CONDITION, INCLUDING GIRL, 17

Boisvert said investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between the robbery suspects and someone in the apartment Saturday afternoon. A large but undisclosed amount of cash, a cash-counting machine and a firearm with an obliterated serial number were found in the home, police said.

Another Philadelphia man, Carlos Frank-Nieves, was also shot and released from a hospital in police custody Monday, officials said. He is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday on attempted murder, home invasion and other charges.

Court records were not yet available to determine whether Frank-Nieves had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.