Connecticut
Published

Connecticut shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 in critical condition, including girl, 17

Police were conducting a search warrant at an apartment after the shooting

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A "targeted" shooting in a residential area of Hartford, Connecticut, Saturday afternoon has left one man dead and three others, including a 17-year-old girl, in critical condition, according to police.

Police said in a press conference that the shooting happened at an apartment on Maple Avenue where officials were conducting a search warrant. 

The motive isn't known at this point and no arrests have been made yet, police said.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert described it as a "mutual combatant" situation, meaning "some of the shooters were shot as well."  

Police responded to the scene after callers reported the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. 

A map of 541 Maple Avenue

Police are conducting a search warrant at the apartment at 541 Maple Avenue.  (Google Maps)

Another victim was found nearby after he crashed his car and two others were driven to a hospital. One of the men driven to the hospital was later pronounced dead, police said. 

No other information was immediately available. 