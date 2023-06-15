Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

26-year-old man released from IN prison after being misidentified as suspect who started fire in jail's lobby

IN suspect who started the fire was speaking erratically about Joe Biden, former Indiana governors

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 26-year-old man has been released after being misidentified as the person who walked into a northwestern Indiana jail, poured an accelerant on the floor and started a small fire, court records say.

Charges against the man were dismissed Wednesday, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported, citing court records.

The charges were dismissed because the detective filing the charges believes the man was misidentified as the perpetrator, according to a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday.

INDIANA OFFICIALS QUICKLY EXTINGUISH FIRE STARTED BY MAN IN JAIL'S LOBBY

A judge granted the motion Wednesday, according to court records.

Indiana Fox News graphic

A man has been released from prison after being misidentified as the suspect who started a fire in the prison's lobby.

Surveillance video showed a man entered the jail lobby, doused the floor with gasoline, lit a stack of papers on fire and then tossed them on the floor, sending fire across the lobby. It was quickly extinguished.

INDIANA INMATE DEAD, 2 OTHERS INJURED IN STATE PRISON FIRE

No one was injured.

A jail consultant estimated fire damages at between $6,500 and $8,500, a probable cause affidavit said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A witness told police that before the fire, the man came up to her at the front desk and spoke erratically about the current and previous governors of Indiana and President Joe Biden. He was carrying a gallon-sized jug filled with a yellow liquid, she said.