Kentucky

20 children hospitalized in Kentucky after collision between school bus, coal truck

Bus sent over embankment into creek bed by collision, according to police

A crash between a school bus and a coal truck on an eastern Kentucky highway Friday afternoon sent 20 children and the bus driver to the hospital, but none were seriously injured, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 932 in Letcher County, Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart said. The collision sent the bus over an embankment and into a creek bed, Gayheart said. The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

20 children were hospitalized Friday after a collision between a coal truck and a school bus. (Fox News)

The bus was transporting students from Arlie Boggs Elementary in Eolia.

Letcher County Public Schools had released students early because of high winds and power outages, the district posted on social media. Phone calls to the district office seeking more information weren't answered Friday afternoon.

The truck driver had minor injuries but did not go to the hospital, news outlets reported.