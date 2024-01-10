Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky

3 gunshot-riddled bodies found in Kentucky home set ablaze; potential murder-suicide suspected

Police yet to ID the deceased in Robertson County, KY incident

Associated Press
Published
Three adults with gunshot wounds were found dead in a home that had been set ablaze, Kentucky State Police said.

1 DEAD AFTER LOUISVILLE OFFICERS REPORT SHOTS FIRED ON DOMESTIC CALL

It appears two adults were shot and the third had a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Kentucky crime graphic

Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Kentucky home that was set ablaze during an apparent murder-suicide. (Fox News)

Fire crews responded to a blaze reported Sunday at the home in Robertson County and were told people might be inside the structure, but they could not go inside for hours due to the intensity of the flames, a police statement said. When they were able to make entry, they found the three dead.

Police told news outlets it appeared the fire was intentionally set from the inside of the home.

Police did not immediately release any identities pending notification of family.