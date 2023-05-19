Expand / Collapse search
Idaho
Published

2-year-old boy in Idaho taken by non-custodial father, police say

The boy was last seen at a Nampa, Idaho, gas station

Associated Press
Police in Idaho are looking for a 2-year-old boy who they say was taken by his non-custodial father Thursday.

Police in Nampa said they were looking for the boy and Rodolfo Reyes, 36. Police said on social media that the boy was taken from a yard.

Idaho graphic

Authorities are now searching for a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly taken by his 36-year-old non-custodial father in Idaho. The boy was last seen in Nampa. 

The boy was last seen at a gas station in Nampa, according to an alert issued by the department.

Reyes is described as having tattoos on his head, face and neck, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Nampa is about 20 miles west of Boise.