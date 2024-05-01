Boozy Boca Bash partiers dump heaps of garbage into Atlantic as over a dozen arrested in annual aquatic rave

Boca Bashers put on a disgusting show when they dumped bins of trash off a boat after a wild, boozy weekend.

The co-eds raced into the Atlantic Ocean from Lake Boca, through south Miami's iconic Baker's Haulover Inlet, where a YouTuber caught them on camera dumping full drums of empty bottles and garbage into the water.

The viral video captured the trail of floating debris after the party seekers zoomed off in their boat. An overhead drone pointed at the front of the boat recorded them waving and laughing.

"It just really infuriates you to see someone trash the ocean like that," a local boater, Rodrigo Samsing, told Fox affiliate WSVN after seeing the video. "You know, nobody else on the boat tried to stop them. Everybody was just celebrating."

POPULAR BEACH TOWN OVERRUN BY ‘ORANGE CRUSH’ INCLUDING VIDEOS OF FIGHTS

Boca Bash isn't connected to the city of Boca Raton. Because it's on the water, it falls under the jurisdiction of the state. In this case, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is the lead agency.

There were 20 arrests, including 17 for boating under the influence, according to the FWC, but no major incidents or boating accidents.

None of the arrests were connected to the trash dump, which became the most discussed incident from the annual event, in large part because of YouTuber Wavy Boats' video going viral.

TEEN SENDS SPRING BREAK INTO CHAOS AFTER PULLING GUN ON A CROWDED BEACH

"This has become a worldwide story," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said during Wednesday's commission meeting, according to The Palm Beach Post. "Over the weekend, my phone blew up. Hopefully, it will be a huge teaching moment for all of them."

FWC Col. Brian Smith, director of the division of law enforcement, said, "We need to send a message that Florida doesn't tolerate this and that we want to protect our environment," the local newspaper reported.

At this point, it's not clear what action the FWC will take, but the agency wants each person involved to do at least 500 hours of community service.

Boca Bash is aware of the incident, and the investigation is being led by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

"The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was notified of an incident involving illegal trash dumping on Sunday at Boca Inlet," the FWC said in an email. "This investigation is ongoing and several subjects have been identified.

SPRING BREAK PARTIES PREVAIL THROUGH CRACKDOWN THAT NABS ANOTHER GUNMAN, HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS

"FWC Investigators are working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to identify appropriate charges for this incident. If you were involved in this incident and would like to come forward, please contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. "

The suspects' names haven't been released.

The garbage dump was part of an annual, spring break-like event in Boca Raton during the last week of April that started in 2007, when party seekers showed up even though officials canceled the event.

Since then, about 6,000 to 10,000 party animals have flocked to Lake Boca Raton in Palm Beach County, which is about shoulder-length deep and packed with boats, booze and bikinis.

FLORIDA FLOODS SPRING BREAK HOT SPOTS WITH STATE TROOPERS IN ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ CRACKDOWN ‘ON MAYHEM’

The Boca Bash has about 13,000 followers on Instagram. Pictures and videos on social media show co-ed revelers hopping from boat to boat, dancing in the water, jumping on water trampolines, and chugging beers and cocktails.

A party boy with a water jetpack got a bird's eye view of this year's floating bonanza.

Much like spring break, the event sparked heated debate about escalating dangerous stunts with thousands of drunk people in a small area, which could lead to crime and accidents.

Others say it's young adults having fun.

The aquatic rave falls under the state's jurisdiction, and was patrolled by 52 FWC officers from across the state, the agency's spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an email.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There were 20 arrests, including 17 for boating under the influence, according to the FWC, but no major incidents or boating accidents.

Most were released and scheduled to return to court earlier this week, according to inmate records.